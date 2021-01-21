Washingtonians weigh in on new chapter of America's history

Right now is a time where our differences might be more clear than ever.

WASHINGTON — As Washingtonians, our eyes are used to being fixed on the horizon, but as the sun sets on inauguration day, our differences seem to be filtering how we each perceive what lies ahead.

We asked what your hopes or fears are heading into a new chapter of American history.

"I'm thrilled to see this day," Lisa W. wrote on Facebook.

"I feel sad and stressed," Hailey I. said in an email.

"I'm hoping this can be a time of more unity and less division but I don't know if the United States will ever be united again," said Reva R. in a comment.

Right now is a time where our differences might be more clear than ever. In the months leading up the inauguration, we have seen beliefs being fought for in streets and democracy questioned, both in the U.S. Capitol and here at home.

This new chapter also starts in the thick of a pandemic, an unchartered crisis difficult to navigate.

"I hope that we can open up and get people back to work ASAP," wrote Terry C.

"My fear is that we will see a continuing divide among ourselves, against who you voted for and a total lack of empathy or understanding," Christina P-R.

Rough waters are greeting this new horizon no doubt, but there's also something those waves are exposing, seen in your comments - a need to come back together.

"My hope is for people to realize that hatred is not an American value," said Gail B.

"I'm hopeful we will all reunite, " wrote Sylvia D.

Maybe in this new chapter, our words become reality, and our vision, more united.