If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend the Lady Washington is in town.

The tall ship cruised the Foss Waterway Seaport Thursday afternoon to dock in Tacoma.

It will be there through June 23rd for public tours. You can even buy a sailing excursion.

The Lady Washington is the state's official tall ship.

It has been used in numerous movies and TV shows including the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Once Upon A Time, and Revolution.

The ship is 112 feet long and was built in Aberdeen by the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport. It is a full scale replica of the original Lady Washington.