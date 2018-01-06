Fishing licenses are not required to pull in some Washington state fish next weekend according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The June 9-10 opportunity is meant to help fisherman introduce people to the activity.

While no licenses are required, all other rules still apply. Make sure you check the fishing regulations and limits like size, bags, catch and release card requirements, and area closures that might be in effect. You can check the Fishing Regulation Pamphlet for all rules and restrictions.

Some species require catch record cards. those are available for free at hundreds of sporting goods stores and licensed dealers throughout the state. You can search license vendors on the Department of Fish and Wildlife's search engine.

Fishermen and women also don't need a Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement or a Two-Pole Fishing Endorsement for the weekend.

Additionally, those who wish to take hikes or strolls around the state's national parks will not need a Discover Pass June 9-10. However, a Discover Pass is still required on Department of Natural Resources lands.

© 2018 KING