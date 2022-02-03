Historical water tower in Yelm lit in colors to show solidarity with Ukraine

The tower's restoration was partly inspired by the Space Needle's ability to light up with different colors.

YELM, Wash. — What used to provide the city of Yelm with water now serves a different purpose.



"It's really a shining beacon now for us," said Yelm Mayor Joe DePinto.



The historical water tower, located next to Yelm City Hall and designated in 2017 as a historical landmark, is now lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.



DePinto said people on social media had suggested it be lit in those colors to show solidarity with the country.



"There's definitely the population that wanted it just to come down, and there was a lot in the population that wanted to save it and see it restored. It's symbolic for our community," DePinto said.



The aging tower, built in 1946, was at one time being considered for demolition, according to Steve Craig, who initiated a restoration project to save the tower.

He didn't like how it appeared, saying it was in disrepair and showed signs of corrosion.



"I thought to myself, you know, there's some historical significance here as well as a potential for art," Craig said.



He gathered support from the community and the city to refurbish the tower. Craig secured $450,000 in grant money from the state to pay for the restoration and to install a lighting system.



Part of Craig's inspiration came from Seattle's Space Needle, which can also light up in different colors for various occasions.



"This could be Yelm's Space Needle, without the restaurant," Craig said.