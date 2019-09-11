A Washington state trooper and his wife are recovering after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol car.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday in the westbound lanes of SR 18 near Weyerhaeuser Way.

The trooper and his wife, who was on an approved ride-a-long, were at the scene of a three-car collision with all of their emergency equipment on, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

While he was working the collision, a driver in a pickup truck struck the trooper's vehicle from behind at freeway speeds, Johnson said.

The crash caused extensive damage to the trooper's vehicle, but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

The driver was arrested for suspected impairment. The driver also had multiple prior DUIs, a suspended driver's license and an interlock requirement that was not installed, according to Johnson.