WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson

Washington State Patrol Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson passed away after a battle with COVID-19. He is the 32nd WSP member to die in the line of duty.

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson will be honored during a public memorial service Monday afternoon.

Gunderson, 38, died on Sept. 26 after battling COVID-19. He was the technology liaison in the patrol’s Criminal Investigation Division and a member of the patrol’s SWAT team.

The WSP said Gunderson contracted the virus while providing UAV training for other officers at an International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Orlando, Florida.

A public memorial will be held at 1 p.m. in Tacoma at the Church For All Nations, located at 111 112th Street E. Gunderson will receive full formal law enforcement honors, the WSP said.

A procession to the memorial service will leave Joint Base Lewis-McCord at 11:15 a.m.

The procession will travel east on 112th, turn south on Steele Street before traveling along the Spanaway loop to Military Road, then north on State Route 7, passing Pacific Lutheran University. The procession will then turn on 112th again before arriving at the venue.

The memorial is open to the public, but seating will be limited.

Gunderson served Washington citizens for over 16 years and is the 32nd member of the WSP to die in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife Kameron (Kami), and sons Blake, 13, and Braden, 10.