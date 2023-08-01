WSP rolls out new hit-and-run tool to catch fleeing drivers

The tool aims to improve cooperation between agencies in catching fleeing drivers.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is rolling out a new tool that aims to improve law enforcement's chances of catching hit-and-run drivers.

WSP launched the Hit and Run Alert system on Tuesday, which facilitates cooperation among state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to "identify and recover a fleeing vehicle involved in a serious injury or fatality hit-and-run collision."

“Last year, our state saw over 300 hit-and-run collisions resulting in serious injury or death," said John R. Batiste, WSP chief. "In many of those situations, information about the fleeing vehicle was available that, if widely disseminated, might have helped us find a dangerous driver. We are working with our partners in law enforcement across the state and in highway safety at WSDOT to get the word out about these often devastating crimes.”

WSP listed three criteria that would be necessary for a Hit-and-Run Alert to be activated by the system.

A hit-and-run collision resulting in serious injury or death.

Enough descriptive information is available to assist in locating the suspect vehicle (i.e. a full or partial license plate, a description of the vehicle and any possible damage, location and direction of travel, etc.

The incident has been reported and is being investigated by a law enforcement agency.

Alerts will be sent to law enforcement, media and anyone who signs up to receive them electronically. The Washington Department of Transportation may employ its electronic signs on highways as well as radio messages.

Batiste issued a reminder for anyone in the public who might encounter someone fleeing from a hit-and-run.