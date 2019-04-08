SEATTLE —

There's always something new to see at the Seafair celebration, drawing more and more crowds each year.

New this year, attendees will be able to get to the event via the I-90 floating bridge.

During past Seafair events, the bridge had been closed as part of Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements for the Blue Angels Air Show.

Now that the flight path has shifted, Washington State Patrol troopers have a new concern.

"We ask people not to watch the air show while they are driving. Don't pull over to the shoulder on the freeway," said Trooper Rick Johnson. "As far as the walkway goes, we want people to leave a clear path on the walkway because it's also a bicycle path and there's also bicycle commuters and we just want everybody to cooperate."

Those at Seafair not just driving by can see a new class of racers with E350 boats and the U.S. Army Golden Knights jumping 12,000 feet out of a plane.

"We're always looking for kind of a new thing to be able to add a new twist. Be able to add new timing, be able to make the show just a little bit different from year to year," said Eric Corning, the head of Seafair.