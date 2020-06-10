WSDOT wants commuter input to improve US 2 trestle as Snohomish County grows

What's your experience been like commuting on the trestle?

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — With a population expected to hit 40,000 by the end of fall, Lake Stevens, like much of Snohomish county, continues to grow.

"We'll see another 4,000 or so people in the next two to three years," said Mayor Brett Gailey.

With that growth comes concern from his constituents about the traffic on the one stretch of road connecting them to I-5: the US 2 trestle.

"A morning commute usually exists of traffic backed up all the way up to Rt. 4," he said.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is noticing the increased use too. The state says that cars make 81,000 trips per day on it, and at peak times, there are 3,200 vehicles per hour — the west-bound morning bottle neck being the worst.

The department has some ideas about widening the west-bound side, one idea proposes four lanes and another proposes with three, but it also wants to hear from commuters via online survey.

WSDOT says it will take into account drivers' experiences and opinions on how to make it better and how to pay for it. Expanding the trestle will cost upwards of a billion dollars.

The new trestle won't be ready for the next few decades but the survey is due Oct. 16.

Gailey hopes WSDOT really listens to his constituents but also has an idea to help trestle traffic that he hopes the state will hear as well — bring more jobs east of the trestle.

"Maybe enhance our own local industrial areas and not only Lake Stevens, but in Granite Falls and Monroe. Let's keep those jobs on the east side of the trestle and cut down the trips on the trestle," he said.