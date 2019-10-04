OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation paid tribute to its workers killed on the job Wednesday with a series of memorials and a ceremony at the state capitol.

Sixty WSDOT workers have been killed on the job since 1950, according to the agency.

During the ceremony, 60 WSDOT workers formed an honor guard as family of the fallen workers walked between the rows.

WSDOT also displayed 60 orange construction barrels to represent each fallen worker, along with the wreckage from a work zone crash.

Sixty orange barrels represent each of the WSDOT workers who have been killed on the job since 1950. A truck that was wrecked in a work zone crash last month is seen in the background.

The ceremony coincided with National Work Zone Awareness Week, which aims to educate drivers about obeying speed limits and signage in work zones.

