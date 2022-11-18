WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens

A WSDOT spokesperson says it is the only non-compliance letter that WSDOT has issued, and the agency is working with the city to resolve the ADA issue.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem.

Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and crosswalks that he says are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.



"I started voicing concern to try and stop it back in 2018,” said Oden. "It's not protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. The other thing is, I knew that if it kept going, if it was a systemic issue, it could really put the taxpayers at a disadvantage for getting federal funds."



Oden said that fear is becoming a reality. On Nov. 1, it was a focus at city hall. During a council workshop, there was discussion about a letter the city received from WSDOT, letting the city know about noncompliance concerns with title 2 of ADA, and that could result in ineligibility of federal highways authority funding.

During the meeting, city leaders said they plan to repair as many as 24 ramps next year.



Back in Oden’s neighborhood, the repair list is long.



"This one would require the yellow truncated domes,” said Oden.



It is a crucial feature for Amandeep Kaur who lives nearby. She wants audible crosswalks too.



"I am totally blind and totally rely on my cane when I go out,” said Kaur.



"These improvements need to be done for people with disabilities,” said Oden.



Oden says he's frustrated that city projects, some completed in recent years, now need to be replaced.



"This is going to cost us a lot of money, the taxpayers,” he said.

The city says its Comprehensive ADA Transition Plan will be complete by the end of March 2023.