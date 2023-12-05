Wrong-way driver causes fatal collision on SR 18; DUI suspected

A 27-year-old man was killed late Thursday night by a wrong-way driver who was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUBURN, Wash. — A driver going the wrong way on State Route 18 late Thursday night struck and killed another driver, the Washington State Patrol said in a memo on Friday morning.

The collision occurred just before midnight, as one vehicle was traveling westbound on SR 18 in the eastbound lanes just east of 312th Street. That vehicle struck another head-on, causing the victim's car to strike a barrier and come to rest in a lane.

A third vehicle drove over debris and punctured a tire. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The roadway was blocked for just under four-and-a-half hours while crews tended to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle causing the collision, a 38-year-old Bellevue man, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. WSP identified the person who died as Karl R. Ortiz of Gig Harbor.