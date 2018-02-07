The southbound lanes of I-5 near Marysville were closed for several hours Sunday after a deadly collision involving a wrong-way driver. The driver was arrested for DUI and could face charges of Vehicular Homicide.

The driver caused four separate collisions Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 4th collision was deadly, says Trooper Axtman. It happened just south of Highway 530.

WSP reports the wrong-way driver entered southbound I-5 at 116th St. A multi-vehicle collision blocked all southbound lanes shortly after 4:30 p.m. The freeway reopened just before 8 p.m.

Wrong way fatality update 1 of 2: There are 4 separate collisions caused by wrong way driver. The 4th is the fatality collision just north of HWY 530 on SB I-5. The causing driver is under arrest for DUI. This is a Vehiclular Homicide Investigation. TS — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) July 2, 2018

