A Metro bus driver is being hailed a hero after he was shot in North Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Eric Stark, was driving Metro Route 75 when a man shot into the bus. Stark was hit in the torso, but managed to turn the bus around on Sand Point Way and drive away from the gunman.

Stark maneuvered the bus and passengers away from the shooting suspect and no one else on board the bus was hurt. He was also able to hit the emergency button on the floorboard to alert dispatch that he had been shot.

Police said the suspect continued on with a carjacking, shooting and car crash, killing two men, ages 50 and 70.

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 hurt after North Seattle shootings, suspect in custody

King County Executive Dow Constantine said on Wednesday evening, "Eric Stark demonstrated extraordinary heroism today as he took quick action while injured to steer his Metro coach and passengers to safety. The entire King County family supports his speedy recovery, and we grieve the lives lost in this terrible incident."

Stark is a seven-year veteran Metro bus driver. His wife also works part-time as a Metro operator.

Before Stark was shot, the suspect had attempted to carjack a vehicle on Sand Point Way and shot the female driver. The 56-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in serious condition.

After Stark was shot, the gunman continued his shooting spree and approached the driver of a red Prius. The suspect shot and killed the 50-year-old man driving the Prius and stole his vehicle, speeding away from police.

While the suspect was driving the stolen Prius, he hit another vehicle, killing the 70-year-old man behind the wheel.

Police surrounded the suspect in the crashed Prius and took him into custody after a brief standoff. The suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries and is under police watch.