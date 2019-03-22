A Kittitas police officer was well enough to return home Saturday after spending several days at a Seattle hospital. On Tuesday, Officer Benito Chavez was shot in the line of duty.

Police officers and emergency personnel escorted Chavez as he left the hospital in an ambulance headed home to Kittitas County.

Outside the hospital, alongside his wife, Chavez expressed gratitude for the help he'd received in recent days from local law enforcement agencies.

A bullet shattered Chavez’s femur while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who fled from a traffic stop.

"I'm doing well. The leg hurts... it's going to be a long recovery," he said Saturday. "Worried about rehab and [physical therapy], but we're good.

Family, friends and co-workers were looking forward to Chavez's release all week. On Thursday, Chief Taylor confirmed Chavez had surgery the day before and was recovering well.

Joshua Carter, Chavez's uncle, is collecting cash donation for his family at the Sunset Cafe, his restaurant in Ellensburg.

Chavez used to work at the restaurant as a line cook but knew early on he wanted to work in law enforcement.

RELATED: Sheriff on slain Kittitas deputy: 'We lost one of our finest'

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in Tuesday's shooting. Thompson leaves behind a wife and three children. The county has established memorial funds to support his family.

Chief Taylor called Thompson a role model for other officers.

“He was an example to all of us in the job that we do every day, to make sure our compassion is at the forefront of anything we do,” Chief Taylor said.

This is the first time a Kittitas County deputy has been killed in the line of duty in over 60 years, according to Kittitas County Sheriff Gene. It's been 92 years since the county experienced a fatal officer-involved shooting.

“I have a heavy heart for that family,” Carter said.

RELATED: Memorial for Kittitas deputy planned for next Thursday at CWU