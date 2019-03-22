A Kittitas police officer who was shot in the line of duty Tuesday is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The family of 22-year-old Officer Benito Chavez said he is improving and they hope he will be able to come home in the next week or two.

“It sounds like he's doing pretty well,” said Joshua Carter, Chavez’s uncle.

Carter is collecting cash donations for Chavez’s family at the Sunset Cafe, his restaurant in Ellensburg.

Chavez used to work at the restaurant as a line cook but knew early on he wanted to work in law enforcement.

“He started working at the restaurant when he was 15 and he was already talking about it then,” Carter said.

Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor said it’s too early to tell when Chavez will be released from the hospital. A bullet shattered Chavez’s femur while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who fled from a traffic stop.

“(Chavez) is doing a lot better today,” Chief Taylor said Thursday. “He had his surgery yesterday.”

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in Tuesday's shooting. Thompson leaves behind a wife and three children. The county has established memorial funds to support his family.

Chief Taylor called Thompson a role model for other officers.

“He was an example to all of us in the job that we do every day, to make sure our compassion is at the forefront of anything we do,” Chief Taylor said.

This is the first time a Kittitas County deputy has been killed in the line of duty in over 60 years, according to Kittitas County Sheriff Gene. It's been 92 years since the county experienced a fatal officer-involved shooting.

“I have a heavy heart for that family,” Carter said.