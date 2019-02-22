How much do you really know about the United States? One study found that most Americans would fail a citizenship test.

A non-profit group called The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation studied how well citizens understand basic American history and government.

The foundation conducted a survey with 41,000 American adults across all 50 states and Washington D.C. by giving them a short, multiple choice test to see if they could demonstrate a basic understanding of civics needed to pass a U.S. Citizenship exam.

The results were pretty grim. Every state except for Vermont saw a majority of people fail the test. Nationally, only 4 in 10 Americans passed.

In Washington state, 60 percent flunked the test and only 3 percent would've scored an A grade in the exam.

The lowest numbers came from Louisiana, where 73 percent failed the test.

