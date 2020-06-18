Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo to reopen in July

The Woodland Park Zoo will reopen on July 1 after being closed for months to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle announced Thursday it will reopen to the public on July 1 after being closed for months to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The zoo closed on March 12, 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic spread across Washington and the country.

The zoo's essential staff, including animal care teams, continued working through the closure to provide care to all the animals.

"Care is at the heart of our mission and we thank you for your support during our temporary closure," said a statement from Woodland Park Zoo staff. "We are excited to welcome you once more to share in the wonders and joys of wildlife with us!"

The zoo experience will be different for visitors. People will need to purchase timed entry tickets prior to their visit.

Timed entry tickets go on sale for the zoo on June 22. People can access tickets here.

Other zoos and parks in western Washington are also starting to reopen as the state begins to ease restrictions from the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Pierce County reopened to the public.

Both of those parks are also going to do things a little bit differently. The zoos will only offer outdoor experiences as indoor buildings will be closed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

If you visit, you should also expect one-directional pathways similar to grocery stores.