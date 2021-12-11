WildLanterns Festival returns to Woodland Park Zoo with all new and interactive installations

The holiday season returns Friday as the WildLanterns Festival opens for the season at Woodland Park Zoo.

SEATTLE — It is officially holiday season at Woodland Park Zoo.

The WildLanterns Festival is back Friday night for the second year, taking visitors around the globe through lights.

Though the festival is returning, organizers say most of the 48 installations are new to this year.

From a giant great white shark and dancing penguins to a 200-foot-long Chinese dragon, guests will be immersed in a dazzling display of larger-than-life experiences.

"Seeing the kids' faces light up, this is why we do it. It's for the kids and the families. It's rewarding for us at the zoo to see," said Dane Lund, events installation supervisor at Woodland Park Zoo.

While all the lights are outdoors, masks are required as well as proof of vaccination for visitors 12 years old and over.

Organizers said the event is popular. Last year's festival was sold out by the end of November.

"Thousands and thousands of people will be coming. We have sold upwards of 25,000 tickets already, so get yours early," said Lund.

The displays are up Nov. 12 through Jan. 30 every day except Mondays and holidays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for anyone ages 13 and over are $30.95 and $25.95 for children ages 3-12. Everyone else can experience the magic for free.

Other events and features taking place during the festival include the Tianyu art performances, the WildLights trail on the Habitat Discovery Loop and the ambassador animal visits at the Broadleaf Theater.