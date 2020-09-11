Two King County deputies injured in Woodinville shooting, suspect dead

The shooting occurred at the Beaumont Apartments. Both deputies were sent to nearby hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two King County Sheriff's deputies were injured in a Woodinville shooting, and a law enforcement source told KING 5 that the suspect in the case has died.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m.at the Beaumont Apartments on 141st Ave. NE.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Since King County Sheriff's deputies were involved, a separate agency will investigate the shooting. The city of Woodinville contracts with the King County Sheriff's Office for police protection, which is why the sheriff's office was the main agency involved.

UPDATE: Shoreline and Redmond Medics have transported two officers to areas hospitals. One is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/oHaR4PR5RB — Woodinville Fire (@WoodinvilleFire) November 9, 2020

