A King County man says his wife is not allowed into the United States because of the Trump administration's travel ban.

The ban, upheld by the Supreme Court Tuesday, restricts travel from a handful of Muslim-majority countries.

The ban includes Iran, which is where Naeim Naeimi was born.

“None of us are happy with the situation and this decision is making it even worse,” he said of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Naeimi said he originally came to America as a refugee 12 years ago. He said he claimed asylum to come to America.

“I’m a religious minority back in Iran, so I didn’t have a future,” said Naeimi, who explained he believes in the Baha’i faith.

Naeimi is now a U.S. citizen, but claims he is separated from his wife, Sara, who also is from Iran.

“We decided to get married, start a life together, but it’s just taking forever to start a family,” he said.

Naeimi said Sara initially applied to come to the U.S. in 2015 when the two were engaged and was denied last December. They married this past March.

For the past four months, Sara has lived in British Columbia, so the two are still in separate countries. Naeimi said they see each other a couple times a month, sometimes for just a few hours.

"Well, this is stressful. It’s frustrating because she’s up in Canada. She is alone,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s not an easy, not a comfortable situation for me, for us. She’s sitting there alone. She doesn’t have any family. She doesn’t know anyone.”

​​​​​​​Naeimi said the couple might have to move to another country.

“We might just even go somewhere else where we can live together because this is not the life we planned for,” he said.

