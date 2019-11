WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A 3-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car Wednesday evening.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the child was struck in the 13100 block of NE 202 Court in Woodinville.

The child has been sent to Harborview hospital.

King County deputies are on the scene, investigating.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or if the car remained on scene.

This is a developing story.

Updates will be added as they become available.