Drew Ruana is about to graduate from Woodinville High School next month. He plans to embark on a journey that could end in Tokyo in two years at the Summer Olympic Games. He just needs a little help getting there.

Climbing is a new sport to Olympic competition.

“Right now I’m ranked number one in the overall men’s circuit in the U.S.,” the 18-year-old said sheepishly. “All climbers now are kind of prepping for it, like trying out for it. There’s only 20 spots though (worldwide).”

Drew Ruana trains at Stone Gardens in Bellevue.

Ruana, who trains at different gyms across the area, let us in on one of his training session at Stone Gardens in Bellevue. He said his training session after school routinely lasts several hours.

Ruana started a fundraising campaign to help him pay for climbing competitions in Europe this summer.

“Because Europe’s expensive,” he chuckled.

Europe would be his training ground for the Olympics, where his focus is on three disciplines: sport, bouldering, and speed.

