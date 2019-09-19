OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new exhibit celebrating women who made history in Washington state opened in Olympia on Thursday.

The “Ahead of the Curve” exhibit coincides with the 100th anniversary of American women being allowed to vote.

The honorees include activists, elected officials, newsmakers and news reporters.

Among those honored was Josephine Corliss Preston, the first female statewide elected official. She was elected as the state Superintendent of Public Instruction in 1912.

Chris Gregoire, a former Governor who also served as the state’s first female deputy attorney general, was also honored.

Other honorees include Fawn Sharp, president of the Quinault Indian Nation, and three former KING 5 News employees: founder Dorothy Bullitt, and anchors Jean Enersen and Lori Matsukawa.

The exhibit, in the lobby of the Secretary of State’s Office, also contains artifacts and photographs.

The display is open to the public and free.

You can find more information on the exhibit here.