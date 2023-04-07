Almost 50 firefighters respond to fatal Mountlake Terrace fire Monday

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A firefighter was also treated at the scene for minor heat exertion.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Two women died Monday night in a fire at a condominium complex in Mountlake Terrace.

Crews responded to the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive after multiple 911 calls reported large flames around 10:20 p.m., according to South County Fire. The Lake Village Condominiums are located near Lake Ballinger.

The women's townhouse was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, fire officials said. At the fire's peak, 50 firefighters were on the scene, including crews from Shoreline Fire.

A firefighter was treated for minor heat exertion at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Three townhomes were damaged in the blaze, displacing six residents.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Firefighters across the region are on call, with parts of western Washington under a Red Flag Warning.

Hot, dry conditions combined with July Fourth activities, including fireworks have many officials encouraging residents to stick to attending large professional events to avoid the chance of sparking additional fires.

Over the weekend, another set of townhomes was destroyed in North Seattle due to an illegal personal firework. That fire is just one of a number across the region that have been attributed to fireworks.

