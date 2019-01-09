SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department said a woman fell off a sandy cliff in Discovery Park on Saturday while she was looking for her dog.

Several people called 911 around 11:45 a.m. to report a woman had fallen roughly 100 feet off the Magnolia Bluff.

Nearby parkgoers tried to find the woman, but said she had fallen into thick brush.

“She’s so blessed, because usually that’s a dead-fall,” said Greg Davis, who helped search for the woman after she fell.

First responders were able to rescue to the 38-year-old woman and take her to Harborview Medical Center. Officials say she suffered minor injuries, but the sand and brush below the bluff broke her fall.

“Especially, with a fall of that depth, if this were concrete or rocks this may have been a very, very different scenario,” said Seattle Fire Department’s spokesperson David Cuerpo.

Cuerpo said the rescue is a reminder to make sure someone knows where you are when you’re hiking. He said the fire department is grateful for bystanders who helped crews locate the woman.

“If people would have just walked away and done nothing, she might still be down there and nobody would be the wiser,” said Davis.