'Sheer terror': Woman recalls getting hit in the face with rubber bullet during protest

The woman needed surgery on her eye and may need others. Her attorney says police need to stop using military tactics against civilians.

SEATTLE — One woman has come forward to share her experience after being injured by a police officer during a Seattle protest.

Nikita Tarver was shot in the eye by a rubber bullet on May 30 during a police accountability rally.

“I screamed in sheer terror. I didn't even know that could come out of a 5-foot-3 person. And I mean sheer terror,” Tarver said.

She has had surgery on her eye and may need another surgery.

Her attorney James Bible says police need to stop using military responses-- like rubber bullets-- against people.

Another man, Mondo Avery, says he was standing with his 7-year-old son when they were hit by mace on May 30.

The aftermath was caught on video and went viral. The person that took the video was later arrested by police on trumped-up charges.