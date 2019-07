Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing at a park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Cal Anderson Park around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. They found a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she died.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police tip line at 206-233-5000.