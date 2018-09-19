A 51-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Burien Wednesday afternoon. Four suspects are at large.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 15200 block of 1st Ave. S, just one block from Highline High School. The school was under a brief lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

The victim was working at a chiropractor clinic in the area when she was caught in the shooting. The King County Sheriff's Office reports the suspects were shooting from a vehicle at a male walking down the street. The male was not struck, but the 51-year-old woman died at the scene.

KING 5's Elisa Hahn is there and says witnesses heard shots fired at multiple locations near 1st Ave. S. and SW 152nd St. Traffic in the area is being rerouted for the course of the investigation.

