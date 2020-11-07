Woman helps driver during I-90 car fire, then raises money to replace it

"In this world and in this age right now, I feel like we can all kind of afford to be a little more generous of spirit," said Stephanie Cummings.

A woman who helped a driver when his car burst into flames on Interstate 90 is now helping to raise money for the family to replace it.

Stephanie Cummings told KING 5 that on July 5 she was driving to go hiking when the Subaru in front of her started to smoke from the tailpipe. As the driver pulled over, she noticed that the car had flames coming from the undercarriage.

She also pulled over and she said the driver was trying to get his stuff and his dog out of the car. She brought them to her car, and within 2 minutes, the car exploded.

"The hood flew about 20 feet through the air," Cummings said.

She said while no one was injured, the man and his wife lost both of their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, and are not getting unemployment. They also have two kids under 5, with another on the way.

Cummings set up a GoFundMe for the family to raise $10,000 to help them get a decent car.