75-year-old woman attacked in downtown Seattle hate crime

Seattle police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect.

Detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a hate crime that occurred in downtown Seattle last week.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said a man in a dark-colored hatchback vehicle was seen driving recklessly downtown.

He then reportedly stopped at 1st Avenue and Columbia Street and yelled racist slurs and insults at a 75-year-old woman, according to SPD. The man then threw a container of motor oil at her, striking her in the back.

Detectives are following leads in the case, but they are hoping someone has more information about the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Officers believe the vehicle may have been lowered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.