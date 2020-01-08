Auburn woman’s disappearance considered ‘suspicious’ after car found on fire in Tacoma

Tacoma Police are looking for Diana Davis, who has been missing under "suspicious circumstances" since July 27.

TACOMA, Wash. — An Auburn woman is missing under "suspicious circumstances" after her car was found this week in Tacoma fully engulfed in flames.

Tacoma police say that Diana Davis was last seen on July 27. On July 29 her car, a silver Chevy Impala, was found on fire in the 1600 block of Court “E” in downtown Tacoma.

Diana Davis is a 50-year-old Black woman, 5’5” tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Davis lives in the Auburn area.