Auburn woman’s disappearance considered ‘suspicious’ after car found on fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An Auburn woman is missing under "suspicious circumstances" after her car was found this week in Tacoma fully engulfed in flames.
Tacoma police say that Diana Davis was last seen on July 27. On July 29 her car, a silver Chevy Impala, was found on fire in the 1600 block of Court “E” in downtown Tacoma.
Diana Davis is a 50-year-old Black woman, 5’5” tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Davis lives in the Auburn area.
Police are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts, or who saw her car, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala, 4-door, with Washington license plates BSR0058, from between Monday, July 27 at 3 p.m. and July 29 at 11 p.m. to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.