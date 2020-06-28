Woman arrested after damaging Seattle Police Department's West Precinct

A group of about 50 people yelled and chanted outside the West Precinct on 8th Ave. and Virginia St. for about an hour Friday night before leaving.

Seattle police arrested a woman Friday night after they say she was caught breaking the glass of the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct.

A video posted on Twitter showed the broken window.

Police said the woman was immediately booked into the King County Jail for investigation of property destruction. Other than that, there was no lasting damage done to the building and no other arrests, police said.

A group of about 50 people yelled and chanted outside the West Precinct on 8th Ave. and Virginia St. for about an hour Friday night before leaving.

Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, shared photos of the damage on Twitter.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Five nights in a row the West Precinct has been probed. Security cameras have been broken and windows breached by criminals. How are we to protect this community facility without less than lethal tools?”

A week ago, the exterior of the West Precinct was spray-painted with graffiti during a large demonstration that took place in front of the building on June 19.