As the fate of ailing J-50 remains uncertain, some in the orca watching community are celebrating a special encounter with the Southern Resident killer whales – a greeting ceremony between pods.

Bart Rulon is a wildlife photographer and longtime orca fan, and captured the event with his camera. He was out on a Puget Sound Express whale watching boat Thursday.

The team sighted J, K, and L pods converging near Victoria, B.C.

“In this day and age, the last couple years, it’s rare,” he said.

He described the whales’ gathering.

A still from video of the superpod gathering supplied by Puget Sound Express.

“It’s a big party whenever they have a meeting like this, when the pods haven’t seen each other for a long time,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting. It’s uplifting to see them happy like this because we’ve seen a lot of bad news lately.”

Southern resident orcas have been known to perform greeting rituals where they line up, and speed towards each other in enthusiastic greeting. Overall, when J, K, and L pods come together, it's known as a superpod.

"There's just not as many occasions," said Howard Garrett of the Orca Network.

Rulon said he didn’t see high-level organization, but did see a lot of enthusiasm and interaction from the mingling whales.

"Every greeting ceremony is different," he said.

“What we saw were big groups here and there of the killer whales mingling with each other, swimming around, tail slapping, and we saw a bit of breaching,” said Rulon.

Howard Garrett of the Orca Network said such sightings have become more rare in recent years.

He added that the part where the orcas line up can be very brief, and is following by enthusiastic interaction. He also wondered whether the gathering was connected to the apparent loss of J-50.

"To have that kind of celebration - they're coping," he said.

With the struggles of juvenile J pod orcas, Rulon was also glad to see mating activity.

“Some frisky whales,” he laughed.

Experts in the field say these ‘superpod’ gatherings of SRKW are known to happen this time of year, but are still exciting to witness.

Rulon said in his experience, the gatherings are increasingly rare. He spends thousands of hours on the water a year.

“I can’t even remember the last time I saw a full superpod like this,” he said. “Certainly not this year, and I can’t remember if I saw one last year.”

“They were mingling with each other, socializing, having fun,” he said.

He shared images and video of the encounter, hoping to inspire more people to help save the struggling Southern Residents.

“It’s nice to see them do something they used to do more regularly,” he said. “Seeing them all together like that, it gives me hope. But I know there’s a long way to go still.”

“I think the more people that fall in love with these animals, it’s going to be easier to save them,” he said.

