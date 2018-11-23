A charted bus carrying members of the University of Washington band crashed Thursday evening as it was traveling to the Apple Cup in Pullman.

The charter bus rolled over on eastbound Interstate 90 at milepost 143 near George, Wash. A band member who took a photo of the crash said the bus in front of him spun out of control and flipped into a ditch.

There were six charter buses traveling to Pullman, and the bus that crashed was third in the group, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.

Of the 56 people on board the bus, about 40-45 were taken to local hospitals as a precaution, according to Bryant. The other students and staff were sent on the other charter buses to George Elementary School, where they will be checked out by medics.

None of the people on board were seriously injured, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Injuries included cuts and complaints of general pain and back pain, according to UW spokesman Victor Balta.

Balta said student and staff safety was the university's "top priority" and their thoughts were with the students and staff involved in the crash.

"The University is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman," Balta said in a statement.

#Update: Again, No Serious Injuries. About 20-25 student (UW Band Members) transported to local hospitals as a precaution. The other students & staff were sent on the other charter buses to George Elementary school. They will also be checked out by medics. 56 total on the bus. pic.twitter.com/bTOtFcCo4U — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 23, 2018

A winter storm warning is in place for the Cascade Mountains through Saturday with a dusting to six inches expected between 2,500 and 3,000 feet of elevation.

The bus was traveling in "extremely icy conditions," according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

The Huskies will take on Washington State University for the Apple Cup in Pullman on Friday.

