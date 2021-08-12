Winter Storm Warning in effect for Cascade mountains including Stevens, Snoqualmie passes

The Cascade passes could see up to a foot and a half of snow from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades from Whatcom County down through Lewis County.

The warning is in effect as of 4 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Specific areas impacted by the warning include the Mount Baker and Crystal Mountain ski areas, Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and Paradise on Mount Rainier.

The NWS said the warning was issued due to heavy snow expected above 2,000 feet with total accumulations between 12-18 of snow.

Difficult travel conditions are likely, with 1 to 2 inches of snow potentially falling per hour. The highest snowfall rates are expected between Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Winds are expected to be blowing hard at Stevens Pass and Cascade Crest through Thursday morning, too, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for the Olympic mountains above 3,000 feet, with 6-12 inches expected to fall through Thursday morning, the NWS said.

Snow levels should stay low through Thursday morning with snowflakes possible in the lowlands early. Areas north of Everett may get a dusting of snow but no significant accumulations are forecasted.

Winter storm warnings in effect through Thursday morning for the Cascades with 12-18 inches of new snow expected at Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. Snow levels lowering to 1000-2000 ft today. Snow increasing later this am as a Puget Sound convergence zone moves into the area. #wawx pic.twitter.com/UnD86ECkiB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 8, 2021

The system will clear out Friday as another system approaches from the northwest. The weekend is expected to see snow levels remain between 2,500-3,500 feet, with the passes expected to get more than 2 feet of snow.

Anyone looking to travel over the passes over the next few days should stay up-to-date with the latest travel alerts and potential closures from the Washington Department of Transportation.