The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions.

Sawant said winter evictions cruel and inhumane.

The legislation comes after the Seattle Renters’ Commission sent a letter in November to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and heads of the city human services and neighborhood departments urging the city to take up the idea. The commission argued blocking winter evictions will save lives, because it helps keep people inside during the harshest weather of the year.

On Feb. 4, Durkan's office sent a memo to the city council expressing concerns about Sawant's legislation.

Durkan is asking the council to postpone any action on the legislation until "alternative strategies" can be developed.

Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather.

Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

A one-night count in January of 2019 found 11,199 people in King County experiencing homelessness. Nearly half – 5,228 people – were unsheltered or living on the street, in a tent or in a car.

In October 2019, Seattle updated its tenant protection laws to strengthen renter rights. Now landlords must give tenants 14 days’ notice to pay or vacate, which is up from three days, tenants must receive 60 days’ notice for all rent increases and eligibility to receive relocation assistance upfront was expanded.

The winter evictions ban ordinance, which is an amendment to existing legislation, will be discussed during Monday's city council meeting. A vote is possible.

