Power outages from the Seattle area north to the Canadian border could occur as winds pick up Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory that is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Southerly winds are expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Though the rain over the weekend won't be nearly as strong as the soaker we had early Friday, it will be enough to create puddles on the roads. If winds pick up enough, any remaining leaves on trees that get blown off could clog storm drains and produce minor flooding.

RELATED: 5 tips for safe driving on wet roads.

Sunday will bring scattered showers and slightly cooler temps, but not too much rain accumulation as the Seahawks host the Chargers at 1:05 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday should be partly sunny with scattered showers as the next weather system aims farther north than Western Washington.

FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS

As Saturday's rain runoff flows into the rivers, we may see some rivers cresting Sunday between 3 and 6 p.m. The following rivers will be close to or at minor flood stage: Stillaguamish River at Arlington, Skykomish River at Gold Bar, and the Nooksack River at North Cedarville. The Tolt River near Carnation and the Nooksack River at Ferndale will be close to cresting.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: 5 Things you should know about November weather

In King County, the Tolt River near Carnation went up to 10.2 feet around 2 p.m. Friday. It was expected to recede to 6.4 feet by 3 p.m. Saturday.

In Snohomish County, the Stillaguamish River at Arlington went up to 14.3 feet at about 2 p.m. Friday. It is expected to rise again to 13.77 feet by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 14.0 feet.

The Skykomish River at Gold Bar went up to 14.98 feet at about 3 p.m. It is expected to rise again to 13.5 ft by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 15.0 feet.

WATCH: Aerials of flooded Stillaguamish River

And in Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at Ferndale was at 16.76 feet at 4 p.m. It should rise again Sunday to about 17.0 feet around 3:30 p.m.

SkyKING flew over Snoqualmie Falls this week, where water was raging:

© 2018 KING