ARLINGTON, Wash — The arrival of spring brings about a busy time for staff at Sarvey Wildlife Care Center.

"We're loaded with tons of babies," said Kate Bouchard, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Lots of orphaned or injured babies come through Sarvey's door this time of year. Some are in good condition, others are not and that has to do with improper care by members of the public.

Two weeks ago, three baby Eastern Gray Squirrels were dropped off at Sarvey that were very small and emaciated. Bouchard says that is before the member of the public tried to rehab the squirrels themselves and ended up making the squirrel's condition worse.

One squirrel passed away, however, the other two are doing better thanks to the correct care and formula given to them by licensed professionals.

Although that person's intentions were good, Sarvey wants to use this example as a teachable moment, letting people know that if you come across orphaned or injured wildlife, contact the professionals.

"If you find a baby, keep it in a warm, dark, quiet place. Then get it to the nearest wildlife rehabber."

Sarvey says that if you give them a call, they can put you in touch with the wildlife rehabilitation center closest to you.

You can call Sarvey Wildlife Care Center at (360) 435-4817.