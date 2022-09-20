Seattle closing out summer with smoky air

According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency the air quality in the Seattle area was listed as "good" to "moderate" earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Summer is coming to an end and it appears we could be ending the season with some smoky air in King County, thanks to wildfires in our state.

"Thick, hazy, you could almost feel it as you breathe in and it's got even a little burn to it even," said Nyx Smith, who works at Pike Place Bar & Grill.



That burn is how some people described Tuesday’s smoke and haze, which was felt throughout the Seattle area due to wildfires in western Washington.

"It's definitely that burning wood smell,” said Smith. “Like if it was a campfire in front of you might not hate it, but since it's coming in and taking over everything it's just overwhelming."

Even though some were feeling the effects of the smoke others were embracing this new tune in the air.

"I've been outside for about two-and-half hours today, just busking," said Vince Bigos, who was playing guitar near Pike Place Market.



According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency the air quality in the Seattle area was listed as "good" to "moderate" earlier Tuesday afternoon which means it's safe for everyone, including those in the "sensitive group", to go out.

Isha Khanna with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said though there is smoke in the air, it's "not something to be really alarmed" about. She said Tuesday's air quality isn't ideal, but it's not as bad as what we experienced earlier in the month.

"This event is not as severe as the wildfire smoke which had two weeks ago, but you may still see moderate air quality which ultimately means unhealthy to sensitive groups or worse at times. It's quite sporadic at this point," said Khanna.

She's hopeful this is the last significant smoke western Washington will receive this year, which is music to peoples' ears.

"It's great. It'll bring us into a bright, sunny weekend and give us that good back-to-Seattle feel," said Smith.

Experts said the air quality may worsen later Tuesday night but expect the air quality to get better by Wednesday afternoon and should be clear by Thursday.