PHOTOS: Fire near Cameron Lake area in Okanogan County prompts level 3 evacuations

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning near Cameron Lake Road in Okanogan County prompted several level 3 evacuations Monday, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

A level 3 evacuation was issued for all of the Cameron Lake area, as well as for homes west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to SR 17 and north to SR 97 to Malott. Residents should evacuate toward SR 17 and SR 97.

High winds forecasted for Labor Day are predicted to increase fire activity in the area, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The fire is rapidly moving toward the Columbia River, according to OCEM.

The Red Cross has launched a virtual temporary evacuation point, evacuees would call 509-670-5331.