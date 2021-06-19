Wildfire burning thousands of acres southeast of Mt. Hood; may push smoke into Portland metro

The S-503 Fire started Friday evening on the north side of the Warm Springs Reservation; a Level 3 evacuation is in place for the town of Pine Grove.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — A wildfire southeast of Mt. Hood on the Warm Springs Reservation has burned about 4,300 acres and is 0% contained as of Saturday night.

A level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order is in effect for the town of Pine Grove, north of the reservation, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Bureau of Natural Resources said in a news release.

A level 2 "Get Set" evacuation order is in place for anyone living along Back Walters Road near Pine Grove.

The S-503 Fire is believed to have started Friday around 5 p.m. off Highway 216, on the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation.

As of Saturday night at about 10 p.m., the perimeter of the fire was roughly 3 miles east of Highway 26 and 8 miles north of Simnasho. "The perimeter of the fire is changing rapidly," the BNR said.

Winds between 5 and 15 mph out of the southwest pushed the fire to the northeast, they said. Aerial support and engine crews focused on flanking the fire to the north and east.

Earlier Saturday, residences to the west of the intersection of Back Walters Road and Kelly Springs Road had been issued a Level 3 "go now" order, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. Homes east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Road, including in Walters Corners and Pine Grove, had been placed under a Level 2 order.

The fire is visible from Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort. The resort posted a timelapse of the fire's progression on Saturday.

Today's activity of the Pine Grove fire from about 4:30 AM up to 2 PM. It's about 30 miles from our permit area - captured on our Toyota Vista Mt. Cam. You'll see it in the upper left hand corner until we zoomed in for a closer look. https://t.co/7ZLNFrd9wt pic.twitter.com/EzaiWpK7c1 — Mt Hood Meadows (@HoodMeadows) June 19, 2021

Saturday morning, Warm Springs firefighters said hot, dry conditions would play a factor in fighting this wildfire.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported that some people were reporting smoke or haze in the air in SE Portland.

We're starting to get a couple phone calls about haze or smoke in the air southeast of Portland. This is indeed smoke, from the #S503Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation. More of this #smoke will probably work its way into the Portland metro over the coming hours. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7iY3Xnxail — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 20, 2021