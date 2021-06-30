Skip backyard fireworks after record heat, Washington officials say

Washington’s recent hot and dry weather has caused the state to be more vulnerable to wildfires ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

SEATTLE — Washington state is gearing up for what could be one of the worst wildfire seasons in years.

After days of record-breaking heat across Washington, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging Washingtonians to do whatever they can to help prevent wildfires this Fourth of July weekend.

While fireworks are banned in parts of western Washington and on all public lands, the DNR is asking the public to skip the backyard firework displays this year due to extremely dry conditions across the state, including sparklers for kids.

“Fireworks have a ton of sparks, even the sparklers that kids have that make sparks, that can cause a fire, and those are safe and sane fireworks,” said DNR spokesperson Janet Pearce. “The bottom line is fireworks are extremely dangerous in our summertime.”

As of June 30, there have been 564 fires on or have threatened DNR-protected lands, burning a total of 1,340 acres. Of those 564 fires, 427 have been on the east side of the state and 137 in western Washington. About half of those wildfires were due to debris fires getting out of control, the DNR said.

“[Washington state is] usually not this dry and this critical at this point in time. That typically doesn’t happen until the latter half of July and early August,” explained DNR Fire Regulation Program Manager Vaughn Cork.

Between 80-90% of all wildfires in Washington are caused by humans.

“As we approach the Fourth of July weekend, on the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, I am asking everyone to help keep our firefighters safe,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Please avoid setting off dangerous fireworks and starting outdoor fires this weekend.”

Burn bans are also in effect for many counties across the state. If campfires are allowed in your area, the DNR is asking residents to douse the fire with water, stir it, and douse the fire again until it’s cool to the touch before leaving.

The DNR also shared the following tips to stay safe during the upcoming fire season: