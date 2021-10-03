Bill to create fund to battle wildfires passes Washington state House

The bill would create a dedicated account of $125 million every two years to boost Washington state’s wildfire response.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington state easily passed the state House of Representatives Tuesday and will be sent to the state Senate.

House Bill 1168, promoted by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, passed 96-0. It would create a dedicated account of $125 million every two years to boost wildfire response, accelerate forest restoration, and support community resilience.

The bill follows a historically destructive 2020 fire season in Washington, during which over 800,000 acres burned in more than 1,600 fires and 298 homes were destroyed, including the near total destruction of the town of Malden.

A similar attempt to use a surtax on home insurance premiums to raise money to fight wildfires failed in the state Legislature last year.

“The fact is, we have to be investing in our wildfire response, in forest restoration, and in community resilience,” Franz said in an interview with KING 5 in January. “This legislation would finally put a dedicated revenue so that we have the funding for air resources, more firefighters, being able to have the ability to restore 1.25 million-acre forests that are already dying and leading to these catastrophic fires.”

Franz said the state has “relied on luck and hope” to battle wildfires for too long, adding that “hope does not prevent wildfires and luck does not put them out.”