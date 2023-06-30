Washington DNR preparing for wildfires around Fourth of July

Conditions will be dry and hot heading into the July 4 holiday in western Washington.

SEATTLE — Conditions are expected to be prime for wildfires heading into the Fourth of July holiday in Washington state.

The Washington state Department of Natural Resources typically has 70-80% of firefighting personnel on call, which equates to as many as 700 firefighters. In addition, federal and local resources are on standby, according to Washington State Forester George Geissler.

Still, wildfire season is already underway with two large fires still burning as of June 30.

"So, we are clearly in the midst of fire season and expect it's only going to get more significant in the weeks and months to come," Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said.

Between 80-85% of fires are caused by humans in Washington state, according to Franz.

"We are very much believers that Washingtonians play a big part [and ask they] be one less spark, especially this holiday weekend when they're trying to have fun," Franz added.

It's expected to be warm and dry Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, according to the KING 5 weather team.

Things will warm up on Monday, July 4, with highs in the low 80s. Additionally, there will be relatively low humidity.

Between the Fourth of July holiday and July 6, the National Weather Service warns that conditions could be "conducive to rapid fire spread." Fine fuels, such as roadside grass, may be particularly susceptible to catching fire, according to the Weather Service.