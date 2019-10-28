Dozens of Washington fire departments and districts will send crews to help fight wildfires in California.

Washington Emergency Management said Monday its logistics office helped coordinate seven task forces to battle wildfires burning across the state, including the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the Getty Fire near Los Angeles.

Three of those strike teams are from the northwest region, according to Snohomish County Fire District 7, which will send four units with 12 personnel.

Thirty-one fire departments or districts will send personnel, including Seattle, Everett, Bothell, and Lacey fire departments, according to Washington Emergency Management.

The fire that broke out last week amid Sonoma County's vineyards and wineries north of San Francisco grew to at least 103 square miles, destroying 94 buildings, including 40 homes, and threatening 80,000 more structures, authorities said. Nearly 200,000 people were under evacuation orders, mostly from the city of Santa Rosa.

In Southern California, the blaze on the west side of Los Angeles erupted before dawn Monday and roared up slopes into wealthy neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to clear out.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the fire had grown to 500 acres and that he had seen five burned homes. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said he expects the number of homes destroyed to climb.

Fire conditions statewide have made California a "tinderbox," said Jonathan Cox, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Of the state's 58 counties, 43 were under warnings for high fire danger Sunday, with flames driven by gusts that reached more than 102 mph.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the weekend.