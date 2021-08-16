Wildfire forces evacuations near Lake Chelan

A least 100 homes are threatened by a wildfire burning near Lake Chelan.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — At least 125 homes and structures were under level 3 evacuation orders Monday morning due to a wildfire burning near Lake Chelan and Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park. A level 3 order means “leave immediately.”

The Twenty-Five Mile Fire started Sunday and has burned at least 300 acres as of 10:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. It is currently unclear how the fire started.

Around 180 other structures were under level 1 (get ready) and level 2 (get set) evacuation orders. Chelan County is updating an interactive map showing the latest evacuation orders for the area.

The U.S. Forest Service said Sunday that air support has "been doing great work to support crews on the ground,” and that a type 3 incident management team is on the way.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Morgen Owings Elementary School, located at 407 E. Woodin Ave. in Chelan, for anyone displaced by the fire.