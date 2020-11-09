WATCH LIVE: Crews give update on Sumner Grade Fire in Pierce County

East Pierce Fire warned the rebirth potential for flare-ups from the Sumner Grade Fire remains high Friday.

SUMNER, Wash. — Crews that are battling the Sumner Grade Fire in Pierce County are expected to give a briefing Friday afternoon on the status of firefighting efforts.

As of Friday morning, the Sumner Grade Fire had burned approximately 800 acres and is 20% contained, according to East Pierce Fire. While the size of the fire has not increased since Thursday, East Pierce Fire warned that it is still burning.

“The rebirth potential of flare ups within the fire perimeter is high,” East Pierce Fire tweeted Friday.

The Sumner Grade Fire broke out Monday and is burning alongside State Route 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake police said Thursday evening some residents affected by the fire were allowed back into their homes in a phased approach, but there are still some Level 3 evacuation areas. East Pierce Fire said it is re-evaluating evacuations for potential downgrades.

SR 410 remains closed in both directions between milepost 13.37 near 181st Ave. E and milepost 11.46 near 166th Ave. E.