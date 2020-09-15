Portion of SR 410 reopens after Sumner Grade Fire forced state to shut it down

A highway between Sumner and Bonney Lake reopened Tuesday morning after it was closed due to the Sumner Grade Fire.

SUMNER, Wash. — State Route 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake reopened Tuesday morning following its closure due to the Sumner Grade Fire.

Last week, the state shut down a two-mile stretch of the highway between the two towns as crews fought to control the wildfire that has burned nearly 500 acres, destroyed two homes and six other small buildings.

State workers have been removing burned trees along the road since Sunday, as well as replacing guardrails and electrical lines.

The highway is still closed east of Enumclaw.