Mandatory evacuation ordered due to Bolt Creek Fire, US 2 closed between Index, Skykomish

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Both directions of US 2 have been closed between Index and Skykomish until further notice due to wildfire dangers.

The Bolt Creek Fire near Grotto and Skykomish has burned 1,000 acres so far and was first reported Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Washington State Patrol troopers, Snohomish County and King County Sheriff deputies are aiding in evacuations of the area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the exact location of US 2's closure may change.

Level 3 evacuation is now in place for those north of US 2 from Skykomish to Index.

The #BoltCreekFire was first reported early this morning near Skykomish. DNR is responding with aircraft. US 2 is currently closed and evacuation orders are in place. More information as available. @wspd7pio @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/PWhTbZY8Ed — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 10, 2022

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of western Washington through Saturday due to warm, dry and breezy conditions expected throughout the region.

The Cascades, Olympics and most lowland areas of western Washington will see hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning went into effect for most areas of the Puget Sound lowlands and Olympic Peninsula at noon Friday and is set to expire Saturday at midnight, the NWS said.

An Air Quality Alert was issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency as wildfire smoke blows into the region.